Intel sets up R&D lab at CtrlS Datacenters for chip design

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters on Wednesday said that electronics chip maker Intel has set up its next-generation processor research and development lab at its Bangalore data centre facility.

Advertisment

The facility is the latest extension of Intel's global advanced data centre development labs.

"This is an at-scale facility for developing new microprocessor architectures," CtrlS Datacenters said in a statement.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 12 data centres across seven key markets.

Advertisment

"Intel has been my mentor during my start-up days and also a great partner for over 15 years. The opening of Intel’s next-gen processor lab in our Bangalore data centre, takes our relationship to a higher level. I wish the Intel team great success and look forward to serving their expanding needs over the next few years," CtrlS Datacenters, Chairman, Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

This development lab will allow at-scale testing to build the high-quality and most reliable computing systems in the world, the statement.

Further, with this move, Intel opens the doors of these labs to its ecosystem partners such as memory vendors and systems Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to work together to build an ecosystem around Intel's products, it added. PTI PRS PRS MR