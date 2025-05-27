Intelsat first foreign satellite operator to get govt nod for direct satellite broadcast services in India

New Delhi: US-based Intelsat has become one of the first foreign satellite operators to get approval from the Indian government to provide direct satellite coverage to domestic media organisations, a move that would allow the company to expand operations in the region.

Following the authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Intelsat won new business from three of India's largest media companies, the US company said in a statement here.

The IN-SPACe approval authorises Intelsat to operate four geostationary satellites -- IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39 -- offering C-band coverage across India. These satellites will support content delivery and distribution both within the country and beyond its borders.

"This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat's contribution to India's space commerce sector, a source of great national pride," said Gaurav Kharod, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at Intelsat.

"Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorisation enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India's growing media landscape," Kharod said.