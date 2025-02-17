Inter-ministerial talks soon to frame rules under export promotion mission

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) An inter-ministerial consultation will be held soon to finalise schemes for exporters under the export promotion mission, announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26, a senior official said on Monday.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that after the preparation of the scheme details, the ministry will seek the approval of the union cabinet.

The commerce, MSME and finance ministries are working on these schemes, Sarangi told reporters here.

"We are in the process of doing an inter-ministerial consultation, following which, we will prepare the details of the scheme," he said.

The government on February 1 announced the setting up of an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore to promote the country's outbound shipments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said through the mission, the government will facilitate exporters to get easy access to credit, cross-border factoring support, and support MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that under the mission, a whole gamut of schemes are there and "it is fungible within those schemes".

These schemes would focus on "new markets, new exporters and new products," he said. PTI RR RR SHW