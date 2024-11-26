Interarch Building Products begins construction of phase 2 of manufacturing unit in AP

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Interarch Building Products Ltd, a leading player in the pre-engineered buildings, on Tuesday said it has begun the construction of the second phase of its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

This expansion follows the inauguration and capacity ramp-up of first phase in September 2024.

The second phase is designed to replicate the capacity of first phase and is likely to become operational by April next year, the company said in a statement.

Alongside the capacity expansion at its Andhra Pradesh plant, the company has begun a major upgrade at its manufacturing facility in Kichha, Uttarakhand.

The enhancement will boost the plant's capability to handle multi-storey buildings and heavy steel structures. With an additional installed capacity of 20,000 metric tonne, the Kichha plant upgrade will play a major role in supporting the company's growing presence in the domestic market.

With the completion of second phase of Andhra Pradesh unit and the Kichha upgrade by April 2025, the company's total installed capacity is projected to surpass 200,000 metric tonne per annum.

"Our aim for 2025 is to achieve an installed capacity of over 200,000 metric tonne annually, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the country’s growing demand for high-quality sustainable building solutions," company's Managing Director Arvind Nanda said. PTI SID SID ANU ANU