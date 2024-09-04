Interarch Building Products investing Rs 95 cr to set up plant in Andhra

New Delhi: Interarch Building Products Ltd is investing Rs 95 crore to set up a pre-engineered building (PEB) manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Interarch is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has inaugurated the first phase of this plant at district Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

This manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology and has capabilities to manufacture pre-engineered steel structures and pre-engineered metal roofing and cladding systems.

The company inaugurated Phase 1 of the plant, which covers 4 acres of the plot and has been built at an investment of Rs 40 crores (including cost of land).

The investment for phase 1 has been funded by internal accruals and will increase Interarch's installed capacity by 20,000 tonnes per annum.

Interarch also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phase 2 of the plant, which covers 6 acres of the plot and will increase the company's installed capacity by 40,000 tonnes, increasing the overall capacity to 2 lakh tonnes per annum.

The total plant area of phase 2 will be 2 lakh square feet and is likely to be commissioned over the next 7-8 months. The Phase 2 will be set up at a cost of Rs 57 crore.