Interarch Building Products Q1 net profit up 5 pc to Rs 20.3 cr

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 20.3 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Net revenue rose 3 per cent to Rs 303.4 crore in April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 293.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Arvind Nanda, Managing Director, Interarch Building Products Ltd, said the order book as at end of August 24 stands at Rs 1,350 crore.

"We have successfully inaugurated our 5th state-of-the-art PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) manufacturing plant in Athivaram, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the company’s 4th fully integrated unit, designed to enhance production capabilities significantly," he said.

The new plant, set to increase installed capacity by 60,000 tonne per annum over two phases, will raise the company's overall installed capacity to 2 lakh tonne per annum, Nanda said.

"We expect to maintain a similar growth trajectory, leveraging our strong product offerings and market position. Our focus remains on sustaining a well-balanced business mix, while our strategic priorities are centred on maintaining profitability and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders," he said. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU