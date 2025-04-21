Business

Interarch Building Products secures largest-ever Rs 300 cr order from tyre maker

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Construction solutions provider Interarch Building Products Ltd on Monday said it has secured an order worth over Rs 300 crore from a tyre manufacturing company, according to a regulatory filing.

"Interarch Building Solutions Ltd...has secured the largest-ever single PEB (Pre-Engineered Buildings) order in the Indian PEB industry, valued at over Rs 300 crore," the company said.

The plant is being set up for a major tyre manufacturing company based in Gujarat.

Interarch has been entrusted with the end-to-end execution of the facility, covering design, manufacturing, and on-site installation of the pre-engineered structures.

The proposed plant is slated to be completed within the current financial year.

"We are proud to have secured the largest-ever single PEB order, in the public domain, in the Indian PEB industry - a significant milestone that reflects the trust our clients have in Interarch’s engineering excellence, manufacturing and execution capabilities," Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Managing Director Arvind Nanda said. PTI SID DR