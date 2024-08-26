Interarch Building Products' shares surge nearly 34% in market debut

New Delhi: Shares of construction solutions provider Interarch Building Products Ltd on Monday ended with a premium of nearly 34 per cent against the issue price of Rs 900.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,291.20, surging 43.46 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 46.22 per cent to Rs 1,316. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 1,196.45, up 32.93 per cent.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 1,299, a jump of 44.33 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 1,203.10, surging 33.67 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,990.94 crore.

In traded volume terms, 6.47 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 70.50 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Interarch Building Products was subscribed a whopping 93.46 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 600-crore initial share sale had a price range for the offer at Rs 850-900 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditures, system upgrades and general corporate purposes.

Interarch Building Products is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.