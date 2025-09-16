Interarch Building Solutions commissions Phase 2 of unit in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Interarch Building Solutions on Tuesday said it has commissioned the second phase of its unit based in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has also commissioned the second phase of its Uttarakhand facility, it said in a statement.

Phase 2 of the Andhra Pradesh plant at Vellore has a capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum and was set up with an investment of around Rs 32 crore to manufacture pre-engineered buildings (PEBs).

At its Kichha facility in Uttarakhand, Interarch commissioned a new Box Column Line, particularly for multi-storey buildings and expanded its annual installed production capacity by 15,000 MT per annum from this unit, backed by an investment of Rs 21 crore.

The company's MD, Arvind Nanda, said that with the expansion in Andhra Pradesh, the company is targeting sectors like renewables, automobiles, electronics, EV infra, and FMCG.

Interarch is one of the turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings. PTI ABI ABI SHW