Interarch Building Solutions Q4 profit rises 30 pc to Rs 39 cr

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Interarch Building Solutions has posted a 30 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 38.68 crore for the fourth quarter of the last financial year on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 29.69 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of Interarch Building Solutions, which is in the Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) industry, rose to Rs 470.58 crore in the January-March period of 2024-25 from Rs 390.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 107.82 crore from Rs 86.26 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Its total income grew to Rs 1,474.47 crore last fiscal, from Rs 1,306.31 crore in 2023-24.

Commenting on the company's performance, Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Managing Director Arvind Nanda said the company has reported the highest-ever quarterly and annual financial performance, marked by robust volume growth and improved order execution.

"The declaration of our maiden dividend of Rs 12.5 per equity share, subject to shareholders approval, underscores our robust financial health and consistent focus on rewarding shareholders," he said.

Backed by a healthy order book and inquiry, Nanda said the company expects the growth momentum to continue in FY26.

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.