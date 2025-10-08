Interarch Building Solutions to set up Rs 70-cr mfg facility in Kheda, Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Interarch Building Solutions on Wednesday said it will set up a Rs 70-crore manufacturing facility in Kheda, Gujarat.

The move will strengthen the company's pre-engineered building footprint.

Strategically located near prominent ports, the facility will also support exports, extending the company's reach into international markets.

The new facility, being developed on a 12-acre site, will serve high-growth sectors across West and Central India.

"The new facility will have an installed capacity of 40,000 MT in its first phase and will involve an investment of approximately Rs 70 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is expected to generate over 400 direct and indirect jobs, bolstering Gujarat's role as a manufacturing hub while driving regional economic development.

"With this expansion, we will not only complete our pan-India footprint but also enhance our capacity by 40,000 MT, enabling us to serve both domestic and international demand more effectively," its Chief Executive Officer Manish Garg said.

The company is targeting a turnover of around Rs 2,400 crore by FY28, driven by capacity additions, growing demand in sectors such as renewables, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and data centres. PTI SID SHW