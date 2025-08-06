Interest rate-sensitive auto, realty, bank stocks decline as RBI holds rates steady

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Interest rate-sensitive auto, realty and bank stocks on Wednesday declined 5 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy interest rate unchanged, as policymakers weighed the risks posed by US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The scrip of Bosch declined 4.85 per cent to trade at Rs 38,617.75, Hyundai Motor India fell 1.95 per cent to Rs 2,146.15, HeroMoto Corp depreciated 1.31 per cent to Rs 4,482.60, Apollo Tyres diminished 1.07 per cent to Rs 435.10, and Mahindra & Mahindra dipped 0.83 per cent to Rs 3,183.50 on the BSE.

Also, Ashok Leyland shares slipped 0.78 per cent to Rs 120.95, TVS Motor Company fell 0.67 per cent to trade at Rs 2,962.75, Tata Motors 0.57 per cent to Rs 650.90, and Maruti Suzuki India went lower 0.04 per cent to Rs 12,520.

However, Bajaj Auto rose 0.11 per cent to trade at Rs 8,239.35 and Eicher Motors went up 0.03 per cent to Rs 5,681.80 per piece on the exchange.

The BSE Auto index declined 0.85 per cent to 52,907.31.

From the realty pack, Prestige Estates Projects decreased 2.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,566.20, DLF fell 2.65 per cent to Rs 760.05, Godrej Properties dipped 2.42 per cent to Rs 2,063.55, the Phoenix Mills slipped 2.40 per cent to Rs 1,439.65, and Brigade Enterprises fell 2.27 per cent to Rs 969.70.

Anant Raj shares also depreciated 2.03 per cent to Rs 548.50, Lodha Developers fell 1.54 per cent to trade at Rs 1,214.60, Oberoi Realty slipped 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,586, Signature Global dipped 1.38 per cent to Rs 1,127.05 and Sobha Ltd went lower by 1.12 per cent to Rs 1,576.85 apiece on the bourse.

The BSE Realty index decreased 2.11 per cent to 6,901.55.

The banking stocks were also trading in the red territory, with IndusInd Bank declining by 2.58 per cent to trade at Rs 798.10 per share, IDFC First Bank dropped 1.34 per cent to Rs 68.41, Bank of Baroda fell 0.46 per cent to Rs 239.55, Axis Bank dipped 0.16 per cent to Rs 1,068.85 and State Bank of India by went lower by 0.02 per cent to Rs 800.50.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank rose 0.22 per cent to trade at Rs 1,447.50 and HDFC Bank up 0.18 per cent to Rs 1,980.10.

The BSE Bankex went lower 0.04 per cent to 61,597.35.

From the Financial Services pack, SBI Cards and Payment Services shares fell 2.16 per cent to trade at Rs 786.90, Jio Financial Services dropped 1.98 per cent to Rs 326.20, Bajaj Finance slipped 1.78 per cent to Rs 875.60, Bajaj Finserv dipped 1.16 per cent to Rs 1,916.95, and LIC Housing Finance went down 0.49 per cent to Rs 576.50 apiece on the BSE.

The BSE Financial Services index decreased 0.06 per cent to 12,431.42.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 80.99 points or 0.10 per cent to 80,629.26.

After three successive interest cuts, the RBI on Wednesday decided to keep policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and retained the neutral stance, weighed by concerns over tariff uncertainties.

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the growth rate projection for FY26 has been retained at 6.5 per cent. PTI HG TRB