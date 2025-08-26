InterGlobe-CAE joint venture to set up pilot training centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) A joint venture of InterGlobe Enterprises and Canadian flight simulation firm CAE on Tuesday announced plans to set up a pilot training centre in the financial capital as it looks to cash in on the boom in the domestic aviation sector and to cater to the increasing demand for cockpit crew in the country.

The new facility centre, to be spread over a 44,000 square-foot area, will have a capacity for up to six full-flight simulators (FFS). It will begin operations in the first quarter of CY 2026 with two Airbus A320 FFS, CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL) said.

The JV already operates three commercial aviation training centres, one each in Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru, with a capacity of up to 23 FFS.

The new facility will also offer comprehensive pilot training programmes on Airbus, ATR and Boeing aircraft, including type rating, recurrent training, and proficiency checks.

CAE's 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast predicts a demand of 98,000 for new pilots in the Asia Pacific region by 2034, according to the statement.

"The new Mumbai centre expands CSTPL's ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for professional pilots in India -- as many as 20,000 over the next 10 years. The addition of the new six-bay centre in Mumbai reflects our commitment to bringing training closer to India's aviation hubs and enhancing training excellence and operational efficiency for our airline partners," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Division President, Commercial Aviation.

"InterGlobe Enterprises and CAE are committed to building an ecosystem in aviation that caters to the growing current and future demand for training pilots in India," said Aditya Pande, CEO, InterGlobe Enterprises. PTI IAS MR