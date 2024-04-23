InterGlobe Enterprises, C P Gurnani launch AI business venture

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) InterGlobe Enterprises and technology industry veteran C P Gurnani have come together to launch an artificial intelligence business venture AIonOS.

The joint venture was announced by Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe and Gurnani, Executive Vice Chairman of AIonOS in the national capital on Tuesday.

InterGlobe is a diversified group with focus on travel, transportation, logistics and hospitality. The country's largest airline IndiGo is part of it.

"AIonOS is aimed at enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation by enhancing human and system capabilities with AI powered solutions," Bhatia said.

AIonOS is a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago, the family office of Gurnani.

InterGlobe is a majority stakeholder in the company headquartered in Singapore. PTI RAM DRR