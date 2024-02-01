Interim budget allocates Rs 789 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Projects

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The interim Union budget presented on Thursday provides Rs 789 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) undertaken for the expansion of the suburban railway network in the country's financial capital.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 100 crore for MUTP (second phase), Rs 300 crore for MUTP-III and Rs 389 crore for MUTP-IIIA, said a senior Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official.

"The budget allocation will further give impetus to MUTP works," said Subhash Chand Gupta, chairman and managing director of MRVC.

All contracts for 17 station improvement works under the MUTP have been awarded, and Panvel-Karjat new suburban corridor project and Virar-Dahanu quadrupling work were proceeding on schedule, he added.

"We have also started groundwork of the Kalyan-Badlapur quadrupling project and Borivali Virar fifth and sixth lines," Gupta said.

In the Union budget for FY 23-24, a total of Rs 1100 crore were allocated for MUTP.

Nearly 75 lakh commuters travel by suburban locals in Mumbai every day. PTI KK KRK