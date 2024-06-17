International Air Transportation Authority completes operational safety audit of Air India Express

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Air India Express on Monday said global airlines' apex body International Air Transportation Authority (IATA) has completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

The IATA's operational safety audit affirms the safety standards at the low-cost airline, Air India Express said in a statement.

The IOSA registration is a key element for industry safety and has been implemented to achieve two fundamental goals improve airline operational safety and enhance efficiency.

The IOSA registration covers key areas, such as flight operations, operational control/flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, aircraft ground handling, cargo operations, and operational security, among others, the airline said. PTI IAS SHW