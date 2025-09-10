International Asset Reconstruction Company appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as MD

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) International Asset Reconstruction Company (IARC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 2002 following the passage of India's SARFAESI Act, IARC is a leading asset reconstruction company and maintains offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Maheshwari brings with him over two decades of deep expertise in distressed debt management, debt collections, and recovery practices across global markets, IARC said in a statement. PTI DP DP BAL BAL