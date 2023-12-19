International Conference on systems & technologies for smart agriculture opens

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) The two-day 'International Conference on Systems and Technologies for Smart Agriculture (ICSTA 2023)' kicked off on Tuesday, featuring extensive research programmes in collaboration with leading institutions.

Advertisment

The event will showcase groundbreaking innovations, including vision-guided AI-enabled Robotic Apple Harvester, IoT Solution for Poultry Farm Practice, an Electronics Platform to Monitor Cattle Health and Milk Quality, AI-based Air Quality Monitoring System (AQ-AIMS) for Mine and Cement Industries, and e-Quality-Electronic Quality Assessment Solution for Agricultural Commodities for eNAM.

ICSTA 2023 aims to be a pivotal platform for the scientific community and industry to address key issues in agriculture, with a focus on practices that preserve natural resources, elevate crop quality, protect the environment, and mitigate health hazards for farmers through the integration of electronics and ICT technologies.

"This event bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and sustainable agricultural practices. By bringing together experts, scientists, and industry leaders, we aim to foster a collaborative environment that catalyzes innovation and propels the agriculture sector towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future," said Aditya Kumar Sinha, Senior Director and Centre Head at C-DAC, Kolkata.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in his address at the inaugural event, emphasised the transformative potential of technology in the agricultural sector.

He underscored the importance of employing technology in an ethical and inclusive manner for the advancement of society. The secretary also referred to the technological solutions developed by C-DAC, which have yielded lasting improvements in agricultural productivity within the nation. PTI BSM RG