International Gemmological Institute posts 11.6 pc rise in profit in Jan-Mar qtr

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd (IGI) on Monday posted an 11.60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 140.7 crore in the first quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 126.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose to Rs 313.21 crore during the quarter ended March 2025, from Rs 290.43 crore a year ago.

IGI Managing Director and CEO Tehmasp Printer said, "The business on a consolidated basis has done exceptionally well, with 15 per cent growth in revenues and 29 per cent growth in EBITDA compared to Q4 of 2024." The company is witnessing a strong demand for certification of natural diamond and lab-grown diamond jewellery, which will further accelerate growth in the quarters to come, he said.

IGI is investing in process re-engineering and technology in order to enhance efficiency and productivity and reduce the turnaround time for services, he added.

IGI, a global diamond accreditation agency, was listed on the Indian stock exchange in 2024. PTI LUX LUX SHW