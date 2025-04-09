International Potato Research Centre to be set up in Agra: UP govt

Lucknow, Apr 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is set to emerge as a hub for advanced potato research and value-added production, with the International Potato Research Centre coming up in Agra and Centres of Excellence being established in Saharanpur and Kushinagar.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a strategic initiative to elevate the status of this staple crop, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

“With the establishment of the International Potato Research Centre in Agra and upcoming Centres of Excellence in Saharanpur and Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is poised to emerge as a hub for advanced potato research and value-added production,” the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh leads the country in potato production, contributing over 35 per cent to India's total yield. The state's productivity is also higher than the national average, which ranges between 23 to 25 tonnes per hectare, it added.

However, a key challenge persists -- the lack of region-specific research and innovation tailored to the agro-climatic conditions of Uttar Pradesh. Even the existing research often does not reach farmers in a timely or effective manner, the government noted.

Additionally, farmers frequently face a shortage of high-quality seed varieties during the sowing season, forcing them to reuse stored potatoes kept in cold storage facilities each year, it said.

"To address this long-standing issue, the Yogi Adityanath government is taking a major step toward a sustainable solution. Plans are underway to establish a branch of the International Potato Research Institute, based in Lima, Peru, in Agra, an area central to Uttar Pradesh's potato belt," it said.

"This initiative will directly benefit lakhs of potato farmers across the surrounding divisions and districts by providing access to cutting-edge research, improved seed varieties, and modern farming techniques," it added.

The government also noted that 75 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s potato production comes from districts located across six divisions in western Uttar Pradesh--Meerut, Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Moradabad, and Bareilly.

Key districts such as Firozabad, Hathras, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Mathura, Mainpuri, and Badaun contribute significantly to Uttar Pradesh’s potato yield, with Agra at the core of the state’s potato-producing belt, it said.

SP Singh, a senior vegetable scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gorakhpur, explained that these centers will educate farmers about heat-resistant potato varieties that offer high yields in shorter growing periods.

"With locally available seeds during the sowing season, farmers can plant varieties that align with market demand, potentially increasing their income," Singh said.

For example, varieties like Kufri Neelkanth, which has lower sugar content, and Kufri Shaurya, which is heat-tolerant, are in high demand but face challenges related to seed availability, he said.

The research institutes will address these issues, ensuring farmers have access to the right seeds for improved production, he added.