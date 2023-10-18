International Solar Alliance's 6th Assembly to focus on security, transition, access to energy

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Leaders from 116 nations are slated to participate in the 6th Assembly of International Solar Alliance in the national capital, which will focus on security, transition, and access to energy. The 6th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will be held in New Delhi from October 30 to November 2, which will be presided over by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, who is also the President of the ISA Assembly.

Advertisment

Ministers, missions and delegates from 116 member and signatory countries will participate in the assembly, along with prospective countries, partner organisations, private sector and other stakeholders, according to an ISA statement.

The sixth assembly of the ISA will deliberate on its initiatives that impact energy access, security, and transitions, with a focus on universalisation of energy access through solar mini-grids, mobilising finance for accelerated solar deployment and diversifying supply chains and manufacturing for solar.

The ISA Secretariat has planned a high-level conference on new technologies for clean energy transition in collaboration with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Asian Development Bank, and International Solar Energy Society on November 1, 2023.

Advertisment

The conference will focus on various issues concerning climate change and solar energy deployment.

The ISA will also be releasing its three flagship reports, providing updates on solar technology, solar market and solar investments.

The World Solar Technology Report 2023 focuses on solar photovoltaics (solar PV), highlighting the remarkable advancements in crystalline silicon technology.

Advertisment

Solar PV has experienced exceptional growth, expected to capture 56.4 per cent of the total renewable energy share by 2050.

Crystalline silicon technology dominates the market with a 98 per cent share, particularly monocrystalline and emerging technologies like organic PV and perovskite PV hold promise for the future, as per the statement.

The World Solar Market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the solar market's evolution from its European origins to its current leadership in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting a remarkable 37 per cent compound annual growth rate, significant market expansion in 2022, and changing regional dynamics in solar adoption.

Advertisment

The report also highlights the surge in global solar investments in 2022, exceeding USD 300 billion (a 36 per cent increase from 2021). Asia Pacific, Europe and North America led the way, with China, Germany, and the US as top investment destinations.

"The ISA is steadfast in its commitment to Member Countries, providing extensive programmatic support, capacity-building initiatives, insightful analytics, and robust regulatory understanding. Our vision is to foster environments conducive to attracting investments and ensuring ample energy availability to meet the surging global demands," Singh said in the statement.

At the forthcoming assembly of ISA, world leaders will converge to expedite the widespread adoption of solar power, he said, adding that this year, in our capacity during the G20 Presidency, ISA has been advocating for decentralised solutions, promoting green hydrogen, and advocating for the diversification of supply chains.

Advertisment

The impactful work of ISA is instrumental in driving positive shifts in critical social indicators, such as employment, livelihoods, climate change mitigation, biodiversity preservation, forestry, and gender equality, he opined.

Amplified cooperation will serve as the fulcrum for this monumental energy transition, igniting investment opportunities and ushering in millions of new, green jobs in this pivotal decade of climate action, Singh stated.

"We believe that the ISA has a seminal role to play in energy transition for a number of reasons for the reason that it is focused only on renewables and solar," he added.

Advertisment

India's experience in this regard has been substantial. The rate of growth of renewable energy capacity in our country has been among the highest in the world, the minister said.

"We find that among the various renewables, solar energy has the edge. It is much more reliable, it is much more dependable and it is available for more months in a year. For universal energy access, solar energy is the solution," Singh added.

MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said, "The number of countries who have signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement has doubled from 47 to 94 since the year 2018. Another 22 countries have signed and are in the process of ratifying the Agreement. ISA’s objectives are to ensure energy transition at the global level, energy security at the national level and energy access at the local level".

"India believes that these objectives will ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy to all." ISA is also providing financial assistance of grants up to USD 50,000 for demonstration projects, which showcase solar potential. ISA is also facilitating the availability of trained human resources through the STAR-C initiative, Bhalla said.

ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said, "Solar energy will play a pivotal role in achieving the target of tripling of renewable capacity by 2030 that has been emphasised by the COP28 Presidency".

Investment in clean energy has seen a commendable 12 per cent annual growth rate since 2020, driven largely by solar and wind power projects, he informed.

However, he said, this surge in investment is primarily concentrated in a handful of countries, leaving many developing economies, particularly Africa.

Emerging economies receive only a fraction of the resources needed to sustainably meet their energy requirements, Mathur noted.

By collaborating with international financial organisations, development institutions, and national governments investment and financial support can be enhanced, he opined.

"...solar (industry) witnessed an investment of USD 310 billion last year and (the investment) is expected to be USD 380 billion this year. This compares favourably with the highest investment in the electricity generation sector at the height of the fossil fuel boom. So, these are large numbers," Mathur said. PTI KKS ABI KKS BAL BAL