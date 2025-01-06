International Tractors sales jump 33 pc to 10,639 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) International Tractors Ltd, which sells tractors under the Sonalika brand, on Monday reported a 33 per cent growth in sales at 10,639 units in December as compared to 7,999 units sold in the year-ago month.

In the ongoing fiscal so far, the company has sold 1,19,369 units in the April-December period, International Tractors Ltd (ITL) said in a statement.

"With our robust portfolio of heavy-duty tractors, we are poised to seize every new opportunity in the New Year 2025 and are committed to delivering on farmer expectations and driving agricultural prosperity," ITL Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal said. PTI RKL HVA