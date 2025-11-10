Inteva Products to set up 2nd manufacturing plant in Pune

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) US-based global automotive components and systems supplier Inteva Products on Monday unveiled plans to set up a second manufacturing plant in Pune at an investment of Rs 50 crore and launch a range of next-generation India-specific products.

Inteva's existing manufacturing facility in Pune and its technical centre in Bengaluru continue to play a pivotal role in the company's global operations, it said.

The upcoming second plant in Pune marks a major capacity expansion, enabling increased production volumes and deeper integration with local supply chains, the company said.

"With an investment of Rs 50 crore, the new facility is expected to generate over 400 new jobs, further contributing to India's dynamic automotive sector and supporting local communities," Inteva said.

The company also announced a suite of next-generation products -- frameless window regulators, power folding and glass actuators, SLIM (company's small light motor) for window regulators and electric and frunk latches as well as and power tailgates--tailored for major automotive customers in the country.

Besides catering to OEMs such as Mahindra & Mahindra, TATA Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Hyundai, MG Motors, and Force Motors, the existing Chakan facility is also a critical supplier to the global automotive supply chain, exporting window regulator motors to markets in South Africa and North America.

"Inteva's expansion in India reflects our confidence in the region's growth potential and our shared journey towards innovative and sustainable mobility," said Gerard Roose, President and CEO, Inteva Products.

The expansion also allows for enhanced collaboration with customers across the region, the company said.

"We are excited to deepen our partnerships with OEMs in India, invest in advanced manufacturing, and create meaningful opportunities that fuel automotive growth across the country. This expansion aligns with the Make-in-India initiative and underscores our commitment to delivering localised, customer-centric solutions," said Sanjay Kataria, Vice President and Managing Director for India and Rest of Asia, Inteva Products.

The company also said that, building on its strong engineering foundation, its India Technical Centre in Bengaluru continues to serve as a global hub for product design, validation and simulation, and business support.

With over 320 professionals, including more than 180 engineers, the centre reinforces Inteva's reputation for technical excellence and flawless execution, the company said.