Int'l study to begin soon to find solutions for buildings' height curbs near airports : Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said an international study will commence soon to look at solutions to address issues related to height restrictions for buildings near upcoming airports.

Besides, the government is looking at ways to expand aero and non-aero services in and around airports.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the number of operational airports in the country increased by 88 to 162 in the last 11 years.

Speaking at a real estate body's conference, Naidu highlighted the importance of developing real estate around upcoming airports.

The government aims to have 50 new airports in the next 5 years, Naidu said and added that the country has the potential to have over 350 airports.

