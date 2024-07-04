IntrCity to expand route network, fleet size in western region

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Intercity mobility platform IntrCity on Thursday said it is planning to expand its route network in West India with 50 new routes to cater to the rising demand.

The company also said it is looking to increase its fleet size by 300 per cent within the year to meet this rising demand and enhance travel connectivity in the region.

The expansion, which focuses on Mumbai and Pune, has seen substantial 60 per cent surge in demand this summer holiday season compared to last year.

The West region, which includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, has led this growth with an average occupancy rate of 98 per cent, it said.

"We have seen significant increase in demand in the West region. Expanding our presence in Mumbai and Pune is a strategic effort to meet our customers' evolving needs and ensure seamless connectivity throughout West India," said Dharmesh Kumar, Regional Head (West) at IntrCity SmartBus.

The company said its expanded fleet will enable more frequent services, expanded routes, and improved travel experiences for passengers throughout West India.

Besides expanding route network and fleet size, IntrCity said it will add 100 washroom-equipped buses in the western region, along with plans to add more boarding lounges in the next quarter, which will significantly enhance convenience and comfort for travellers.

The company recently introduced such exclusive boarding lounges in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Indore.