iNvent opens experiential Apple premium partner store in Delhi, expand presence in nearby states

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Apple retail partner iNvent has opened its 14th store here which the firm claims to be the largest Apple premium partner store in the national capital.

iNvent Founder and CEO Swarn Bajaj said that the Apple ecosystem in the country has been growing and his firm is also gaining from the growth despite two Apple Stores being operational in the Delhi NCR area.

"This is our 14th store in Delhi, NCR and 24th store overall. The market is growing. We are finding ourselves to be very complementary to what Apple owns in the manner in which the whole ecosystem is growing. We are providing that much farther reach to the Apple ecosystem to customers within NCR and also some places like in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We are finding our role to be very complementary," Bajaj said.

According to market research firm IDC, Apple clocked its highest-ever shipment of 50 lakh iPhones in the September 2025 quarter. Apple led both premium (smartphones priced in the range of Rs 53,000-71,000 apiece) and super-premium segment (priced above Rs 71,000 apiece) that drove the growth of the country's smartphone market in the September quarter.

"We find the market to be growing very rapidly. There are a lot of pockets, definitely in tier 2, tier 3 cities, where the market continues to be underserved. It is our responsibility to actually take this entire Apple ecosystem to these places and grow the market," Bajaj said. iNvent new store is spread over an area of 3,833 square feet in Pitampura.

Bajaj said Pitampura has been a strategic market for iNvent for over 14 years, with the catchment consistently growing at over 20 per cent year-on-year.

"The area combines a dense student population driven by nearby educational institutions with a strong base of small and medium businesses seeking productivity-led technology solutions, making Apple’s portfolio a natural fit," Bajaj said.

He said that the company has plans to expand presence in neighbouring states of Delhi like Haryana and Rajasthan. iNvent has stores in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

"We are extending our presence in Rajasthan. So we are looking at continuous expansion," Bajaj said.