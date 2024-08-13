Inventurus Knowledge Solutions files draft papers; seeks Sebi's nod for IPO

New Delhi: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, which provides healthcare support services, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.82 crore equity shares by promoters and individual shareholders, with no fresh issue component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and the entire fund will go to shareholders.

The company, which is backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala and RARE Enterprises, in its draft papers filed on Monday, said that the objective of the initial share sale is to gain the advantages of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Additionally, the company anticipates that listing the equity shares will boost its visibility and brand image, provide liquidity to its shareholders, and establish a public market for the equity shares.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

The company is a leading partner for outpatient and inpatient care organisations and has over 800 healthcare organisations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centres, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups and ancillary healthcare organisations as of March this year.

In 2023, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions acquired Aquity Holdings, a company engaged in technology-enabled clinical documentation, medical coding and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.