Invest Karnataka: State gets huge investment proposals in renewable energy sector

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Karnataka received huge investment proposals in the renewable energy sector during the inaugural session of the Invest Karnataka-2025 here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, JSW Neo Energy Ltd promised investing Rs 56,000 crore on solar and wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and setting up a wind turbine generator plant.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited committed Rs 50,000 crore for the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state.

ReNew Private Limited will set up four gigawatt renewable energy project worth Rs 50,000 crore and Serentica Renewables India Private Limited announced investing Rs 43,975 crore for the development of renewable energy projects.

Mahindra Susten will set up renewable energy project worth Rs 35,000 crore and Hero Future Energies will invest Rs 22,200 crore in green hydrogen, its derivatives and renewable energy.

Suzlon Energy agreed to invest Rs 21,950 crore in wind power projects. Essar Renewables – Rs 20,000 crore, Avaada Energy Private Limited – Rs 18,000 crore, Epsilon Group – Rs15,350 crore investment for manufacturing anode and cathode materials, Emmvee Energy Private Limited Rs 15,000 crore investment for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

O2 Power proposed Rs10,000 crore investment for setting up of renewable energy solar and wind projects and Continuum Green Energy Gp promised Rs 10,000 crore investment for developing renewable energy projects.

Other major investment proposals include the Rs 10,000 crore investment for semiconductor equipment manufacturing by Lam Research, Rs 8,500 crore for the construction and installation of fully automated robotic multilevel car and bus parking systems by Sotefin Bharat.

Separately, Shree Cement Limited made a proposal to invest Rs 8,350 crore for integrated plant and clinker grinding unit whereas Baldota Steel and Power Limited promised Rs 54,000 crore investment for an integrated steel plant.

The JSW Group said it will invest Rs 43,900 crore for JSW Cement and Steel and its affiliates.

There were other major investment proposals such as Rs 4,500 crore project by Ultratech Cement, Dalmia Cement – Rs 3,000 crore, Schneider Electric – Rs 2,247 crore, Samvardhana Motherson – Rs 3,700 crore, ESR Advisers – Rs 2,500 crore, TVS Motor Company– Rs 2,000 crore, Hitachi Energy – Rs 1,000 crore and Honda – Rs 600 crore.

The government statement said that around nine universities have shown great interest to set up their facilities in Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation (KWIN) City near Bengaluru over the coming years including St John's University of New York City. PTI GMS GMS SA