Invest Kerala Global Summit to be a milestone in state's development journey: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) The ‘Invest Kerala Global Summit’ to be held at Kochi on February 21 and 22 will become a new milestone in the state’s development journey, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The summit’s goal is to promote responsible development and growth and will pave the way for attracting more investments to the state and strengthening Kerala as an investment-friendly state, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He said many trends that hindered the development of Kerala have been reversed in the last eight years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

All the prejudices that Kerala was not suitable for industry have been removed.

"We have become one of the most investment-friendly states in the country. This achievement has been made possible due to the will power and planning of the state government," he said.

The 'Invest Kerala Global Summit' expected to provide more energy and direction to these efforts is being organised on February 21 and 22 at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi, Chief Minister said.

Earlier large-scale events were organised in various parts of the country and the Gulf region, attended by international experts. Kerala is hosting this major summit in collaboration with nine countries, he said.

The two-day summit will feature various networking events attended by industry leaders and investors. The growth achieved by Kerala in the industrial sector since the Left government came to power in 2016 has been recognised internationally, he said.

The interventions made by the government to improve the business-friendly environment have received national and international recognition, the Chief Minister added.