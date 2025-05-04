Investing in tech, workforce to reach 100 GW of wind energy target by 2030: IWTMA

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) India's wind energy sectors is investing in capacity, technology innovation, and workforce development to help the country reach 100 GW of production by 2030, industry body IWTMA has said.

At present, the country has an installed wind energy capacity of over 50 GW, as per the latest report of March 2025 of Central Electricity Authority.

"The Indian wind industry is fully aligned with the government's clean energy vision. We are investing in capacity, technology innovation, and workforce development to achieve 100 GW of wind energy by 2030," said Aditya Pyasi, CEO, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

At a high-level meeting with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) recently, IWTMA outlined the industry's readiness to scale up manufacturing, generate employment, and advance the 'Make in India' mission, the industry body said in a statement.

India currently has over 18 GW of annual domestic manufacturing capacity for wind turbines and components, it stated.

Leading players, including Suzlon, Nordex, Windar, Senvion, Envision, Siemens Gamesa, Flender, ZF Wind Power, Aditya Birla Advanced Materials, Vestas, GE Vernova, and Inox Wind, manufacture critical parts -- blades, nacelles, gearboxes, generators, and towers -- within the country.

This strong value chain supports both domestic demand and India's emergence as a potential global export hub for wind equipment, it said, adding that the wind energy sector is set to become a major employment generator.

Renewable sector hiring is expected to grow by 19 per cent in FY25, with wind power contributing thousands of jobs across manufacturing, installation, operations, and maintenance, it stated.

The industry body further said that over 55 per cent of the workforce is between 26 and 35 years old, positioning wind as a future-focused employer for young Indians.

With India being the fourth-largest renewable energy generator in the world, wind power plays a key role in ensuring grid stability. As it complements solar energy by generating power during non-solar hours, wind helps provide reliable, round-the-clock green electricity at affordable rates, it said.

IWTMA also stressed the need for continued policy support, streamlined regulations, and improvements in infrastructure and testing facilities to realise the sector's full potential.

"With strong policy support and a future-ready industrial base, India's wind industry is poised to power the next chapter of our green growth story. Wind energy is not just clean energy, it's a national economic driver," Pyasi said. PTI KKS HVA TRB