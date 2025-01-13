Investment Agenda: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy off to Singapore, Davos from Jan 16

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleague D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will leave for Davos in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting from January 20 to 22.

Ahead of the WEF meeting, he will be touring Singapore from January 16-19 where he will be holding discussions with various firms on investments into Telangana and also possible tie ups for the proposed Skill University, an official release said.

The CM on Monday held a review meeting with officials from the Industries Department. The state has attracted investments of over Rs 40,000 crore as a result of his visit to Davos last year.

Out of the total 18 MoUs signed for various projects, 17 have already been grounded, the release said.

The CM is confident that the state’s industrial policy will attract big investments in the future. All the welfare schemes and development programs introduced by the government in the first year helped to strengthen the state economy, the release added. PTI GDK ADB