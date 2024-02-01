Investment by public sector power companies to rise nearly 14 pc to Rs 67,286 crore in FY25

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has proposed increasing the investment of eight state-owned power companies by nearly 14 per cent to Rs 67,286.01 crore during financial year 2024-25.

This compares to an investment of Rs 59,119.55 crore for the current financial year under revised estimate. The annual investment by these eight power sector firms for the 2023-24 fiscal was budgeted at Rs 60,805.22 crore.

According to the budget document presented in Parliament on Thursday, Power Grid Corporation -- a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power -- witnessed the highest increase in proposed investment at Rs 12,250 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 8,800 crore budgeted and revised estimate of investment for 2023-24.

Investment by hydro power giant SJVN Ltd has been hiked to Rs 12,000 crore for 2024-25, from the revised and budgeted amount of Rs 10,000 crore for the ongoing fiscal.

Another hydro power giant NHPC Ltd will increase its investment to Rs 11,761.87 crore in 2024-25 compared to the revised estimated investment of Rs 9,006.31 crore for the current fiscal. NHPC's initial investment was budgeted at Rs 10,857.22 crore for 2023-24.

In the case of NTPC Ltd, the investments have been slightly increased to Rs 22,700 crore for the next fiscal compared to the revised as well as budgeted estimates of Rs 22,454 crore for 2023-24.

Damodar Valley Corporation's investment has been pegged at Rs 3,262 crore for 2024-25, higher than the revised as well as budgeted estimates of Rs 2,708 crore for 2023-24.

According to the Budget, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation will invest Rs 1,841.18 crore in 2024-25 compared to the revised estimated investment of Rs 1,150.02 crore for this fiscal. The company's budget estimate was Rs 2,018.59 crore for 2023-24.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation will invest Rs 3,440.96 crore in the next fiscal against revised estimates of Rs 4,877.22 crore for 2023-24. The budgeted investment for the company was Rs 3,900.41 crore for the current fiscal.

According to the Budget document, the total expenditure of the power ministry has also been pegged slightly higher at Rs 20,502 crore for 2024-25 against revised estimated expenditure of Rs 17,635 crore for this fiscal. The budgeted expenditure for the ministry was at Rs 20,671.32 crore for the current fiscal. PTI KKS HVA