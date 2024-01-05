Investment proposals of over Rs 11,000 crore for Assam in 2023: CM

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) Assam received investment proposals worth over Rs 11,000 crore in 2023, which has potential to generate more than 10,000 jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma termed 2023 a “landmark year” in Assam's industrial landscape, with a “conducive” environment for investments.

"In 2023, Assam saw a record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 crore with proposed generation of more than 10,000 jobs due to our path-breaking customised incentive policy,” he said on X.

Customised incentives are offered for “mega projects which have a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and minimum employment generation of 200 permanent employees”, he said on Thursday.

Sharing highlights of the scheme in 2023, Sarma said 17 investors have shown interest with proposed investment of Rs 11,753.7 crore.

Capital investment of Rs 8,775.5 crore has been proposed, with potential of 10,906 direct and indirect jobs, he said.

Among the incentives offered are power subsidy of Rs 77.1 crore, electricity duty reimbursement of Rs 31.77 crore and capital subsidy of Rs 282.25 crore, the CM added. PTI SSG RBT