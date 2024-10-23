Investment proposals of Rs 31,000 crore received during RIC in MP's Rewa, says CM Yadav

Rewa (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said investment proposals of more than Rs 31,000 crore that promise to generate over 28,000 jobs in the state have been received during the fifth edition of the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) here.

The RIC was held in Rewa in the state's Vindhya region on Wednesday.

"We have received investment proposals worth over Rs 31,000 crore, which will generate more than 28,000 employment opportunities in the state during the 5th edition of the RIC in Rewa," Yadav said on the occasion.

An official said the RIC programme started on the directions of the chief minister is now gaining momentum and its fifth edition was organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa.

During the RIC, Sri Siddharth Infratech (Greenco) proposed to invest Rs 12,800 crore in renewable energy sector in Panna and Rewa districts, Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd Rs 4,000 crore in renewable energy sector in Panna, Patanjali Ayurved Rs 1,000 crore in wellness and food processing sectors in different areas of the state, Ultratech Cement Rs 3,000 crore to set up a cement unit in Maihar, Mahan Energen Limited (Adani Group) Rs 2,528 crore in coal block in Singrauli district, Nisarg Ispat Rs 1,000 crore in rare earth and graphite block in Sidhi district, the official said.

Dalmia Group's Puneet Dalmia announced to set up a cement and clinker unit of 4 million tonnes capacity in Rewa with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, which will be the world's first 100 per cent renewable energy-based plant, while Rama Group's Naresh Goyal announced to set up a furniture plant in Satna district with an investment of Rs 500 crore, the official said.

On the occasion, the chief minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated 21 units of Rs 2,680 crore in the state.

The CM said these units will create employment opportunities for 1,830 people.

He also distributed Letters of Intent for allotment of 146 acres of land to 85 industrial units in the state, which will attract an investment of about Rs 918 crore, and generate 3,350 employment opportunities.

The chief minister interacted virtually with industrialists and investors who have set up industries in various districts of the state and congratulated them on the occasion.

Prominent investors shared their experiences and expressed happiness over the innovations being made for the industry in the state, and appreciated the initiative of the chief minister in the interest of the state, the official said.

Before attending the RIC, Yadav offered prayers at the temple of Lord Mahamrityunjaya located in the fort premises in Rewa and prayed for the welfare of people and development of the state.

In his address at the RIC, the CM said, "Our effort is to increase industrial investment in the state. If any big industry wants to bring big projects in the state, which are beyond the limits of our existing policies, then we are ready to provide benefits to them also through the cabinet." He said there was no dearth of resources in the state and it is committed to provide employment to every person along with the overall development of the state.

He announced that container depots will be constructed in Singrauli, Katni and Rewa districts of the state.

The chief minister also performed virtual 'bhoomi pujan' of IT Park to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 66.71 crore in Rewa.

For the promotion of small and medium industries, virtual bhoomi pujan was also performed for new industrial areas to be developed at a cost of Rs 29 crore in Patera in Mau district and Churhat Electric Substation to be constructed near Rewa.

Yadav released the quarterly newsletter of Madhya Pradesh Tourism titled "Offbeat Madhya Pradesh".

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and AKS University, Satna in the presence of Yadav. The objective of this MoU is to develop the tourism sector in Rewa and Satna areas, provide training, employment and self-employment opportunities.

Along with this, an MoU was also signed between the Municipal Corporation Rewa and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) for industrial water supply.

Participating in the RIC, Reliance BioEnergy Business Head Harinder K Tripathi said, "Our company is continuously working in various areas under the leadership of the chief minister to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "We can make Madhya Pradesh number one in terms of providing employment in five sectors, including net carbon, green energy and green fertilizer," he said.

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Group said there are immense possibilities of investment in Madhya Pradesh. "This is a land of art, culture and tradition. Through Patanjali, we are going to work in many areas here," he said.

"Patanjali's mantra is that we work considering the country as a family, not a market. We will build Patanjali's best Yoga and Ayurveda wellness centres, so that people get education, values and health in the state," he said. PTI MAS NP