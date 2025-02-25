Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment proposals worth over Rs 90,000 crore signed

Guwahati: Investment proposals worth over Rs 90,000 crore were signed on the first day of the Advantage Assam business summit on Tuesday, with the figure expected to increase substantially by the end of the two-day meet, a senior official said.

The MoUs pledging investment in the northeastern state have been signed with several top PSUs and private companies, while non-financial MoUs have been inked with foreign entities.

The agreements signed so far include a Rs 30,000 crore-pact with Tata Power, Rs 7,000 crore one with JSW Group, Rs 5,850 crore with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd, Rs 5,000 crore MoU with Adani Total Gas Ltd, Rs 3,000 crore with PNB Investment Services Ltd and Rs 2,100 crore pact with Essar Group, he said.

Among the PSUs that signed major MoUs during the day are OIL, pledging investment of Rs 23,300 crore, and an investment proposal of Rs 10,711 crore by the Numaligarh Refinery, he said.

"More than 30 MoUs have been signed so far and many more are likely to be signed in the next few hours. There are some major announcements tomorrow as well," the state government official told PTI.

He said that private companies have signed agreements worth more than Rs 53,000 crore, while the state-run entities have inked pledges for pumping in over Rs 35,000 crore in Assam.