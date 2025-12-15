Investment proposals worth Rs 1,300 cr received at Invest in Hapur summit: UP govt

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, part of the National Capital Region (NCR), received investment proposals worth Rs 1,300 crore during an investment summit two days ago, the state government said on Monday.

It said under the leadership of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is steadily working to position the state as a leading destination for investment and industrial development.

"In this direction, Hapur is rapidly emerging as a new investment hub in the Delhi-NCR. The recently held 'Invest in Hapur Summit 2025', organised by the Hapur-Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA), clearly demonstrated Hapur's growing potential as a major investment destination," the government said in a statement.

"During the summit, investment proposals worth a total of Rs 1,300 crore were received," it said, adding that the summit aimed to showcase the true potential of the Hapur-Pilkhuwa region and attract large-scale investments across sectors.

The chief guest of the event on December 13 was UP Cabinet Minister for Finance Suresh Kumar Khanna.

In his inaugural address, he said the state has transparent policies, strong law and order, and investor-friendly environment.

He added that development in the Delhi-NCR region will no longer remain confined to a few select areas.

"Regions like Hapur are now emerging as new engines of growth," he said.

Data presented at the summit further boosted investor confidence. Over the past two years, HPDA's total profit has increased from Rs 172 crore to Rs 435 crore. Revenue from maps and various approvals has also risen significantly -- from Rs 5.3 crore to Rs 26.32 crore -- reflecting efficient administration and faster decision-making, according to the statement.

Through the summit, investors were given a clear message that Hapur is no longer just a rural area, but an emerging urban and industrial hub located barely 15 minutes from Delhi, it added.

The government said Hapur's Master Plan was approved in 2024, and the region enjoys strong road connectivity. It is well connected to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, and has access to National Highway-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Ganga Expressway. PTI KIS TRB