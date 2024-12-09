Investment summit will make Rajasthan a leading state: CM

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit will help it become a leading state in the country.

He said that his government, which is going to complete one year in office, has made efforts to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto.

"A large number of investors have come here for the summit and I can say that in the coming times, the kind of possibilities there are in Rajasthan in every field, we will be successful in making Rajasthan a leading state.

"Our government is about to complete one year in Rajasthan. We have worked to fulfil the promises made in 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) to the people. Everyone is cooperating in this," he noted.

The three-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center in Sitapura here. PTI SDA BAL BAL