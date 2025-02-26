Investments worth Rs 4.78 lakh crore announced in two-day Assam business summit

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Investment announcements worth around Rs 4,80,000 crore were made at the Assam government's two-day business summit, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said on Wednesday.

During the valedictory function of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit', around 270 agreements worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore were signed among the state government and various companies, he said.

"We have received a total investment proposal of around Rs 4.78 lakh crore so far. This includes MoUs and announcements by top industry leaders," Kota said.

The total figure includes Rs 1.25-lakh crore investment announcements by industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and Rs 78,000-crore investment by the government sector in infrastructure development, he added. PTI TR SSG RBT