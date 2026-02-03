Investors become richer by Rs 12.10 lakh cr as stock markets rally on India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Stock investors' wealth surged by Rs 12.10 lakh crore on Tuesday, tracking a sharp rally in equities buoyed by the India-US trade deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to hit the day's high of 85,871.73. It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points or 2.54 per cent.

Cheering the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 12,10,877.45 crore to Rs 4,67,14,754.77 crore (USD 5.16 trillion).

"The India-US trade deal is a decisive win for certainty, removing a key overhang for Indian markets. Coming on the heels of a strong Budget, it materially improves visibility on capital flows, the rupee, and manufacturing investment," A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, said.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports surged the most by 9.12 per cent.

The other prominent winners were Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.

Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were the only laggards from the blue-chip pack.

The trade deal also propelled a sharp rally in textile, leather, gems and jewellery, auto ancillary, seafood exports and specialty chemicals stocks.

"Indian equities witnessed one of the biggest single-day gains on Tuesday after India and US announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff-related concerns that have weighed on Indian markets since April 2025.

"Key beneficiaries include auto ancillaries, defence, textiles, EMS, consumer durables, IT services, and utilities, while financials could see second-order gains through improved growth visibility," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Among indices, services jumped 4.86 per cent, followed by realty (4.79 per cent), power (4.79 per cent), utilities (3.92 per cent), capital goods (3.71 per cent), industrials (3.44 per cent), consumer discretionary (3.06 per cent), metal (2.85 per cent), healthcare (2.83 per cent) and financial services (2.83 per cent).

"Indian equities experienced a significant rally today, driven by the long-anticipated India–US trade deal and a strengthening rupee, which boosted expectations of renewed FII inflows.

"The reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18% enhances India’s competitive position among emerging markets and bolsters the outlook for export-oriented sectors with high US exposure, such as textiles, aquaculture, gems and pharmaceuticals, which were supported in the 2026 Union Budget," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

A total of 3,304 stocks advanced while 981 declined and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE. PTI SUM SUM MR