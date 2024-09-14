Investors confident about Rajasthan's double engine govt; sate's economy to double in 5 years: CM

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Investors from across the country and abroad have expressed confidence in the "double engine" government of Rajasthan and the state's economy will "double" in next five years, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday.

Sharma, who went to South Korea and Japan to invite investors at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit-2024, returned to Jaipur along with Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa.

He was welcomed at the airport and later at BJP's state office by several state ministers, MLAs and senior party leaders.

"There are immense possibilities of investment in Rajasthan. Investors from the country and abroad have expressed confidence in Rajasthan's 'double engine' government with immense possibilities in all sectors. Work is being done towards doubling Rajasthan's economy in the next five years," he said.

Investors from South Korea and Japan have responded positively towards investing in Rajasthan, the chief minister said, adding that foreign investments will lead to an increase in job opportunities.

Sharma further said that his government will set new dimensions towards the development of the state.

Sharma also targeted the opposition Congress, saying that the efforts needed for investment were not made after the country's independence, but now due to trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enthusiasm has been seen among foreign investors.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said a double-engine government is working in Rajasthan.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, ministers Jogaram Patel, Babulal Kharari, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Hiralal Nagar, Jhabar Singh Kharra and Jawahar Singh Bedham were also present on the occasion. PTI SDA HVA