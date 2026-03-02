Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 6.59 lakh cr as markets tumble

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Equity investors became poorer by Rs 6.59 lakh crore on Monday as markets faced a massive drubbing amid rising tensions in West Asia that weighed heavily on sentiments.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 2,743.46 points or 3.37 per cent to 78,543.73 in early trade. It later ended at 80,238.85, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 6,59,978.08 crore to Rs 4,56,90,693.19 crore (USD 5 trillion).

"Indian equities witnessed a sharp decline as escalating tensions in West Asia triggered a pronounced risk-off response. Markets reacted to US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent regional retaliation, prompting a flight to safe-haven assets," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 7.29 per cent to USD 77.85 per barrel.

"Investor sentiment deteriorated sharply after escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered a surge in crude oil prices and heightened global uncertainty. The spike in oil raised concerns about inflation, currency pressure and India’s import bill, which weighed on equities. Volatility also increased as participants reduced exposure amid fears of further geopolitical escalation," Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.

Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Maruti, Asian Paints, and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and ITC were the only gainers.

The BSE smallcap select index tanked 1.81 per cent, and the midcap select index dropped 1.67 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, services tumbled 3.81 per cent, consumer durables (2.30 per cent), auto (2.23 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.16 per cent), oil & gas (2.15 per cent), industrials (2.14 per cent) and energy (2.06 per cent).

A total of 3,561 stocks declined, while 821 advanced and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.