Investors' wealth jumps Rs 33.55 lakh cr in 6 days of market rally

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Equity investors became richer by Rs 33.55 lakh crore in six days of market rally where the benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 8 per cent during this period.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index climbed 187.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 79,595.59 on Tuesday.

Since April 9, the BSE benchmark Sensex has jumped 5,748.44 points, or 7.78 per cent.

During this period, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 33,55,384.01 crore to Rs 4,27,37,717.23 crore (USD 5.02 trillion).

"Nifty extended its winning streak for the sixth straight session, closing at 24,167.25, while Sensex gained 187 points to 79,595.59. Despite the gains, markets showed signs of a breather amid overbought conditions. The positive sentiment was underpinned by continued FII buying and optimism over India benefiting from the US-China trade tensions," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 4.88 per cent. Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were also among the laggards.

"Despite negative global cues related to Trump-fed tensions, the national market has maintained its optimism. The RBI's relaxed liquidity coverage ratio guidelines, which are anticipated to enhance credit growth, boosted the finance sector. Foreign inflows have remained consistent for the fourth consecutive day, driven by a weakening dollar and competitive valuations.

"Additionally, domestic macroeconomic conditions are improving, with declining inflation and rising expectations of further rate cuts by the RBI, which are likely to lower costs and stimulate demand. These factors are expected to support corporate earnings in FY26," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 0.82 per cent and midcap index went up 0.81 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, realty jumped 2.40 per cent, FMCG (1.87 per cent), consumer durables (1.43 per cent), healthcare (0.75 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.72 per cent) and bankex (0.61 per cent).

BSE teck, BSE-focused IT, power, utilities, IT and telecommunication were the laggards.

As many as 2,477 stocks advanced while 1,504 declined and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.

"FIIs continued to remain net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Monday with inflows of nearly Rs 2,000 crore, which extended support to the market," Siddhartha Khemka, Head, Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. PTI SUM TRB