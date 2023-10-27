Investors' wealth rises over Rs 4.41 lakh crore as markets rally

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Investors became richer by over Rs 4.41 lakh crore on Friday as the 30-share benchmark Sensex rebounded more than 1 per cent after six straight sessions of losses.

The BSE Sensex rose 634.65 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 63,782.80 points, supported by better than expected quarterly financial results of corporates, even as uncertainties persisted over the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Following the rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 4,41,152.35 crore to Rs 3,10,45,955.07 crore from Rs 3,06,04,802.72 crore on Thursday.

Domestic equities ended higher following positive global cues and robust earnings from domestic players like Maruti, Cipla and Dr Reddys.

"All sectors ended in the green with PSU Bank, Realty, Auto and IT being top gainers. Market saw some respite after witnessing intense selling...," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, utility gained 2.22 per cent, power jumped 2.04 per cent, services (1.79 per cent), industrial (1.63 per cent), realty (1.63 per cent) and IT (1.36 per cent).

In six trading sessions till October 26, Sensex had declined 3,279.94 points.

Khemka also said that while the US Federal Reserve's rate decision next week will be a key event, investors would also await Bank of Japan's meeting outcome on October 30 amid high global bond yield.

"We expect the market to continue with its volatile move going forward ahead of key economic events and ongoing earning season," he added.

Axis Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.07 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, SBI, NTPC, Tata Motors, Nestle India, and Infosys.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement and ITC were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge gained 1.70 per cent and the smallcap index rose 1.89 per cent. PTI DRR RAM