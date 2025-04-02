Investors' wealth surges Rs 3.54 lakh cr as markets rebound

New Delhi: Equity investors became richer by Rs 3.54 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets staged a strong comeback after facing drubbing in the previous trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 592.93 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,617.44. During the day, it surged 655.84 points, or 0.86 per cent to 76,680.35.

Tracking recovery in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 3,54,507.54 crore to Rs 4,12,98,095.60 crore (USD 4.82 trillion).

"The market seems to be coming to terms about the outcome of Trump's tariff policy decision, and hence buying was evident across all the sectors. Post the clarity on tariff decision, the focus will then shift to fourth quarter earnings and the interest rate decision by the RBI next week," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato jumped nearly 5 per cent, followed by Titan which climbed almost 4 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

However, Nestle, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

All BSE sectoral indices ended higher. Realty index surged the most by 3.62 per cent, followed by consumer durables (2.62 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.70 per cent), telecommunication (1.22 per cent), teck (1.18 per cent), services (1.10 per cent), and IT (0.93 per cent).

The BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.38 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.99 per cent.

"Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday, edging up ahead of US President Donald Trump's anticipated tariff announcement. Broader markets mirrored the upbeat sentiment, with mid and smallcap indices registering notable gains," Gaurav Garg, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

As many as 2,863 stocks advanced while 1,091 declined and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.