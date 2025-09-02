Invicta Diagnostic gets approval from NSE Emerge for Rs 28 cr IPO

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Invicta Diagnostic, which runs diagnostic centres under the brand 'PC Diagnostics', on Tuesday said it has received in-principle approval from NSE Emerge for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

Mumbai-based Invicta had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the exchange in July and is now preparing to file the red herring prospectus with updated information. It is expected to be listed on the platform shortly, the company said in a statement.

Invicta plans to raise about Rs 28 crore through a fresh issue of 33.08 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company intends to utilise Rs 21.11 crore of the IPO proceeds for the purchase of medical equipment to set up five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra over fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The planned hub centres will come up in Kalyan, Vasai-Virar, Malad-Kandivali and Akola. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Invicta has expanded its presence from one centre in FY22 to seven centres in FY25.

It reported a revenue of Rs 30.09 crore in FY25 against Rs 15.83 crore in FY24, while profit after tax stood at Rs 4.92 crore as compared to Rs 3.80 crore in the previous year.

The company conducted nearly 1.76 lakh tests for over 1 lakh patients in FY25, covering pathology and radiology.

Its portfolio includes more than 60 routine and 487 specialised pathology tests, along with 96 basic and 130 advanced radiology tests, ranging from X-rays and ultrasounds to CT, MRI and PET CT scans.

Socradamus Capital is the sole book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.