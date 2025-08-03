IOB disburses Rs 202.65 crore in loans to SHGs, farmers at outreach programme in TN''s Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian Overseas Bank said it disbursed loans worth Rs 202.65 crore to 2,634 beneficiaries during a mega Self-Help Group and agriculture outreach programme held in Thanjavur.

Participants included members of various SHGs from Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Madurai, and Thanjavur districts, as well as farmers and representatives of NGOs. The event was held on Saturday, a statement said.

Commenting on the initiative, IOB managing director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said, "Our support to Self-Help Groups goes beyond credit—we are committed to offering financial literacy, skill training, digital inclusion, and long-term handholding." "This programme reflects our commitment to inclusive growth, women's empowerment, and agricultural transformation," he added.

The outreach event also provided beneficiaries with an opportunity to interact with bank officials, clarify doubts, and explore potential growth opportunities, it further said.