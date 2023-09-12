IOB embraces digital medium to offer online allotment of locker facility

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has introduced online allotment of safe deposit locker facility to serve its customers, the lender said on Tuesday.

The safe deposit locker facility is accessible at the bank's online portal to customers who seek to avail of the service.

"Importantly, there is no need to physically visit a branch for allotment and the allotment letter will be sent to their email and SMS on their cell phones immediately," the city-headquartered bank said in a statement.

"We have introduced a new feature at Indian Overseas Bank for the allotment of safe deposit lockers. This digital upgrade is a testament to our commitment to providing the best banking solutions," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said. PTI VIJ SS