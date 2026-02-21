IOB Officers' Association threatens nationwide strike on Mar 2 over alleged coercive practices

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian Overseas Bank Officers' Association (IOBOA) has announced a one-day all-India strike on March 2 as part of a nationwide agitation against alleged coercive surveillance measures and workplace practices imposed by the management.

Backing the move, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said the developments signal a serious and alarming shift in workplace culture, alleging that officers are being subjected to forced late sitting, unilateral end-of-day restrictions and other steps that undermine dignity and professional autonomy.

In a statement, it claimed that repeated representations highlighting concerns over morale, mental well-being and institutional functioning have not received an adequate response.

The confederation termed the reported action to lock the association's office and deny access to its office-bearers after notice of agitation was served earlier this month as 'draconian'.

It is a direct attack on trade union rights and bilateral industrial relations mechanisms, the statement said.

According to AIBOC, the dispute comes despite strong financial performance by the lender in the December 2025 quarter, including a sharp rise in net profit and improved asset quality indicators, which reflected officers' dedication and should have been met with trust-based governance.

The association's demands include restoration of humane working hours, withdrawal of certain HR clauses, transparent governance, adequate recruitment and an end to what it described as arbitrary leave denial, penalties and unilateral policy decisions.

As part of the agitation schedule, demonstrations will be held at regional centres on February 23, followed by dharnas on February 26, culminating in the March 2 strike. PTI DP BAL BAL