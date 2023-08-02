IOB posts April-June 2023 quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 504.03 cr

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 504.03 crore.
The Tamil Nadu-based bank had registered a net profit of Rs 393.10 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the year ended March 31, 2023, the bank registered a net profit at Rs 2,103.99 crore.
The consolidated total income during the April-June 2023 quarter surged to Rs 6,234.15 crore from Rs 5,031.21 crore recorded in the same period of last year.
For the year ended March 31, 2023, the total income stood at Rs 23,523.42 crore.