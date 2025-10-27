New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in its September quarter net profit on the back of higher refining margins and operational efficiencies.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 13,288 crore in July-September - the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 180 crore earnings in the same period of the last year, according to a company statement.

It earned USD 19.6 on every barrel of crude oil it processed and turned into fuels like petrol and diesel in Q2, compared to USD 2.15 gross refining margin in Q1 and USD 1.59 in Q2 last year.